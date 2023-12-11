Ramaswamy was the target of death threats in New Hampshire that led to FBI arrest, campaign says
By KATHY McCORMACK and HOLLY RAMER
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they charged a New Hampshire man with threatening to kill a presidential candidate ahead of a scheduled campaign event. Thirty-year-old Tyler Anderson was arrested and charged Saturday with sending the threats by text message. The U.S. Attorney’s office did not name the affected candidate. However, a spokesperson for Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Monday that the texts were directed at his campaign. Ramaswamy went on to hold his event. Anderson did not speak at his initial court appearance Monday other than telling the judge he understood the proceedings, and his court-appointed attorney declined to comment afterward.