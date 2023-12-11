Putin visits a shipyard to oversee the commissioning of new Russian nuclear submarines

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has traveled to a shipyard to attend the commissioning of new nuclear submarines. The visit on Monday showcased the country’s nuclear might amid the fighting in Ukraine. Putin’s trip to the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk in Russia’s northwestern Archangelsk region came three days after he declared his intention to seek another six-year term in the presidential election in March that he is all but certain to win. The visit by Putin to Sevmash will include his attendance of the navy’s commissioning of the Emperor Alexander III and the Krasnoyarsk nuclear submarines. It also appeared to emphasize his focus on bolstering Russia’s nuclear forces amid the tensions with the U.S. and other NATO allies over Ukraine.

