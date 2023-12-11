Police asking for help after top hat is stolen from Abe Lincoln statue in Kentucky

By Danielle Goodman

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Louisville police are asking for help finding the top hat off a statue of Abraham Lincoln.

The statue of the 16th president of the United States was unveiled at Waterfront Park in 2009.

Ed Hamilton, the sculptor of the statue, noticed this weekend that someone pried the bronze hat off the piece.

Hamilton is a multi-faceted artist who graduated from Shawnee High School and the Louisville School of Art.

He was named the 2020 “Louisvillian of the Year.”

LMPD says an online report has been filed with the department.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

