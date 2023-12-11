Skip to Content
News

Liz Weston: Investing for retirement — Why you might want to reconsider that 403(b)

By
Published 5:00 AM

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

We often talk about 401(k)s and 403(b)s as if they’re the same, but they’re not. While both can help you save for retirement, 403(b)s have fewer consumer protections and can be a bad deal for the people — often teachers — they’re supposed to serve. If your employer offers a 403(b), research the plan thoroughly. Pay particular attention to annual fees and surrender charges, which could be costly. Then, investigate possible alternatives, including a Roth IRA or 457 plan, in order to make the best decision for your retirement savings.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content