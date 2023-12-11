Lawyers for New Hampshire casino owner fight fraud allegations at hearing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire state senator is fighting allegations that he fraudulently obtained a COVID-19 relief loan and used part of the money to buy luxury cars. The state Lottery Commission in August moved to ban Republican Andy Sanborn of Bedford from operating his Concord Casino. it alleges taht he obtained more than $800,000 from the federal government even though casinos aren’t eligible for such funds. He appealed and requested a hearing, which was held Monday. Sanborn wasn’t present in court. But his attorney argued that the state is trying to destroy his business based on a sloppy investigation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.