Kensington Palace releases video showing Princess of Wales and her kids packing gift bags for needy

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales and her three children are shown packing gift bags for kids in need this holiday season in a new video highlighting the work of local charities supporting young families during Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. Princess Catherine, more widely known as Kate, has promoted programs for young children because of the lasting impact that early intervention can have later in life. A report released Sunday by the Centre for Social Justice concluded that the gulf between mainstream society and those stuck in poverty would soon rival that of the Victorian era.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.