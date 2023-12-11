Kensington Palace releases video showing Princess of Wales and her kids packing gift bags for needy
LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales and her three children are shown packing gift bags for kids in need this holiday season in a new video highlighting the work of local charities supporting young families during Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. Princess Catherine, more widely known as Kate, has promoted programs for young children because of the lasting impact that early intervention can have later in life. A report released Sunday by the Centre for Social Justice concluded that the gulf between mainstream society and those stuck in poverty would soon rival that of the Victorian era.