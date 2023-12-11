Skip to Content
Governor Jared Polis to make RISE grant announcement, discuss future of passenger rail

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis will make a RISE Grant fund announcement in Evergreen, and discuss the success of the fund and its support for Colorado students, teachers, and schools.

Polis will also discuss the future of front-range rail, mountain rail, and infrastructure investments in a panel with Colorado Department of Transit's Executive Director Shoshana Lew, and Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose.

The event is at Clear Creek High School at 185 Beaver Brook Canyon Road in Evergreen, Colorado at 11:15 a.m. on December 11, 2023.

