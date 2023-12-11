French opposition lawmakers reject the government’s key immigration bill without debating it
PARIS (AP) — French opposition lawmakers have rejected an immigration bill without debating it. Monday’s move comes as a major blow to President Emmanuel Macron’s government, which had championed the proposed law as one of its flagship measures. The government has yet to decide whether to keep pushing for the adoption of the bill or withdraw it. The measure was intended to strengthen the country’s ability to expel foreigners considered undesirable. Members of all oppositions groups on the left and on the right voted a motion of rejection. Macron’s centrist government doesn’t have a majority at parliament.