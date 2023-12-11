‘Faith Riders’: Corvette club’s mission goes beyond cars this holiday season, leaving mark on OKC

By Mecca Rayne

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Faith Riders Corvette Club, a charitable group in Oklahoma City, is making a difference across the city this holiday season.

The men’s passion goes beyond cars, and they said faith is at the center of their mission. They get involved in the community wherever they can make an impact.

“Try to put back in the communities for schools and our churches,” said Reginald Ganther, the president of the club.

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, their focus is making sure families have what they need to celebrate.

“We gave away turkeys, stuffing, baskets for the needy,” said Ganther. “Christmas, we got coming up. On Dec. 14, Douglas High School kids are having a toy drive, and they asked us to be part of it, and we will be taking toys over there to them.”

Apart from supporting the community, they also get together to pray.

“We get together. We pray together before we leave, and we pray together when we depart,” said Ganther.

But what stands out the most is how they are able to give to their community.

“Even though we don’t have a lot of funds to work with, most of what we do, the guys just go in their pockets and pull out and we do things,” said John English, who is a newer member of the group.

At the end of the day, they hope to leave a lasting mark on Oklahoma City.

“Sometimes I feel like we are stimulating people to want to do this. They see us drive up in our cars, and it attracts attention, and I think that’s a great thing. It’s definitely beneficially to us individually. I see it in all the men,” said English.

