Dutch official says Geert Wilders and 3 other party leaders should discuss forming a new coalition

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An official leading preliminary coalition talks in the Netherlands says that the far-right party led by Dutch election winner Geert Wilders should open negotiations with three other parties on forming a new government. The official said Monday that it was “too early” to say how long it might take to form a new government. Wilders’ Party for Freedom won 37 seats in the 150-seat lower house of the Dutch parliament in the Nov. 22 election. That made it the biggest party and put the veteran anti-Islam lawmaker in pole position to form the next ruling coalition. But he will have to win the trust of three other parties in talks that could take months.

