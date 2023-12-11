Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-story Bronx apartment building collapses

NEW YORK (AP) — A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building has collapsed, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves. Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh says there’s no report of injuries so far after the collapse Monday afternoon. But she says on the social media platform X that firefighters and search dogs are looking to see whether anyone is trapped for any people trapped. Firefighters were called around 3:40 p.m. about a corner collapse at a building near the University Heights neighborhood. News video shows a corner of the building with its walls sheared off and floors sagging, and a heap of rubble in the street.

