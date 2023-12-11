Colorado Springs Police Department announces 2024 K9 calendar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department unveiled its new calendar for 2024. This year's theme, K9's at Work, aims to highlight the department's unsung heroes.

All money raised from the calendar will support the Explosive Unit K9's, Patrol K9's, and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs.

Calendars will be available for purchase in-person at the Police Operations Center located at 705 S. Nevada Avenue in the community room on the following dates:

December 11, 2023 (Noon - 4 p.m.)

December 13, 2023 (8 a.m. - Noon)

December 15, 2023 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted.