Climate talks enter last day with no agreement in sight on fossil fuels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hopes for finishing a critical climate summit on time faded early Tuesday as countries were still far apart on key issues, including an agreement on what to do about the fossil fuels that are causing dangerous global warming. Critics condemned a draft agreement released Monday in Dubai as a watered-down document that won’t stop dangerous climate change. More than 100 countries have called to phase out planet-warming fossil fuels. The draft document called instead for countries to reduce “consumption and production of fossil fuels, in a just, orderly and equitable manner.” The Bangladeshi envoy said that a revised draft text will be presented Tuesday. The talks are supposed to end Tuesday, but the conference often runs long.

By JON GAMBRELL, JAMEY KEATEN, SIBI ARASU and SETH BORENSTEIN Associated Press

