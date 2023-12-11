Chargers QB Justin Herbert visiting hand specialists, status for Thursday vs. Raiders uncertain
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert will visit two hand specialists on Monday after the Chargers quarterback fractured the index finger on his right hand during the second quarter of Los Angeles’ 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Coach Brandon Staley said Monday morning that he would wait until those visits were completed before he made a decision on Herbert’s status for Thursday night’s game at the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers are 5-8 and have dropped four of their past five. If Herbert is unable to go, backup Easton Stick seems likely to become only the Chargers’ fourth starting quarterback since 2006.