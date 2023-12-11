Cambodia’s leader holds talks in neighboring Vietnam on first visit since becoming prime minister

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has met with his Vietnamese counterpart on an official visit to boost relations between the neighboring Southeast Asian countries. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Hun Manet attended a welcome ceremony in the capital, Hanoi, where they reviewed an honor guard before holding talks and witnessing the signing of several agreements on cooperation in trade and science. It is Hun Manet’s first visit to Vietnam since he became prime minister in August, succeeding his father Hun Sen, who maintained close relations with Vietnam’s communist leadership during his 38 years in power. Many Cambodians harbor a traditional hostility toward bigger and richer Vietnam, which they suspect of seeking to annex Cambodian territory.

