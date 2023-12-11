Austrian authorities arrest 16-year-old who allegedly planned to attack a Vienna synagogue

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian interior minister says a 16-year-old teenager has been arrested for allegedly planning to attack a synagogue in Vienna. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said Monday that the teenager who was arrested Thursday had announced in online chats that he intended to procure a weapon to attack an unspecified synagogue in Vienna. Officials did not identify the suspect. They said he lived near Steyr in northern Austria. The Austrian news agency reports his home was searched and several electronic data carriers were seized.

