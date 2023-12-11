Allies of imprisoned Kremlin foe Navalny sound the alarm, say they haven’t heard from him in 6 days

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Allies of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are sounding the alarm and saying that neither they nor his lawyers have heard from him in six days. Navalny is serving a 19-year prison term on the charges of extremism. He was due to appear in court Monday via video link but didn’t. His spokeswoman says prison officials cited electricity problems. The spokeswoman says the developments are concerning given that Navalny recently fell ill after months of being held in isolation. Navalny is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe. He has rejected all charges against him as politically motivated.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.