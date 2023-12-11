5 countries in East and southern Africa have anthrax outbreaks, WHO says, with 20 deaths reported

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The World Health Organization says five countries in East and southern Africa are in the middle of outbreaks of the anthrax disease with more than 1,100 suspected cases and 20 deaths this year. A total of 1,166 suspected cases have been reported in Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Thirty-seven cases have been confirmed by laboratory tests. WHO said Monday that the five countries have seasonal outbreaks every year. But Zambia was experiencing its worst since 2011 and Malawi reported its first human case this year. Uganda had 13 deaths. Anthrax usually affects livestock like cattle, sheep and goats as well as wild herbivores. Humans can be infected if they are exposed to the animals or contaminated animal products.

