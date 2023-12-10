UN says the Taliban must embrace and uphold human rights obligations in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.N. says the Taliban must embrace and uphold human rights obligations in Afghanistan. Since seizing power in 2021, the Taliban have erased basic rights and freedoms, with women and girls deeply affected. They are excluded from most public spaces and daily life. On Sunday, which is Human Rights Day and the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the U.N. mission in Afghanistan said human rights must be upheld to ensure the country’s future prosperity, cohesion and stability. The U.S recently imposed sanctions on two Taliban officials over human rights abuses.

