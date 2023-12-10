Ukraine’s Zelenskyy heads to Argentina in bid to win support from developing nations

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to Buenos Aires to witness the swearing-in of Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei. It is the Ukrainian leader’s first-ever trip to Latin America as Kyiv continues to court support among developing nations for its 21-month-old fight against Russia’s invading forces. A political outsider who has promised to root out political corruption, dollarize the economy and dismantle the central bank, Milei has also repeatedly expressed distrust of Russia and China. According to his official website, Zelenskyy broke the journey to Argentina to meet with the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, thanking him for his support for Kyiv’s diplomatic initiatives and discussing Ukrainian grain exports to Africa.

