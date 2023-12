Tristan da Silva scores 22, Colorado pulls away from No. 15 Miami for 90-63 win at Barclays Center

NEW YORK (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 16 of his 22 points during a decisive second half to help Colorado pull away from No. 15 Miami 90-63 on Sunday in an NABC Brooklyn Showcase game at Barclays Center. KJ Simpson scored 20 points while Luke O’Brien scored all 13 of his points during the game-ending 47-17 run for Colorado. J’Vonne Hadley, Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Julian Hammond III all added 11 points apiece. Matthew Cleveland scored 17 points, Norchad Omier had 12 points and Wooga Poplar added 11 points for Miami, which lost a homecoming for coach Jim Larranaga, who was born in the Bronx and graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens.

