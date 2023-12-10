Tibetans in exile accuse China of destroying their identity in Tibet under its rule

DHARAMSHALA, India (AP) — The president of the Tibetan government-in-exile has accused China of denying the most fundamental human rights to people in Tibet and vigorously carrying out the extermination of the Tibetan identity. Penpa Tsering, in a statement marking World Human Rights Day on Sunday, also took exception to China last month releasing a policy document claiming that its rule of Tibet marked outstanding achievements in development. Tsering said the Chinese Communist Party was forging a strong sense of China as one single community and promoting the Chinese language. Tsering addressed a group of Tibetans at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, the headquarters of the exiled government in northern India.

