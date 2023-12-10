Scottish fiddler gets beloved violin back after theft while touring in Portland

By Jeffrey Lindblom

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — More than three weeks ago, a world-renowned Scottish musical duo were aiming to finish their tour in Portland.

When they stopped to get breakfast Nov. 13, they came back to smashed car windows and stolen musical equipment. Alasdair Fraser lost a violin and four bows.

Fraser and his musical partner were able to play with borrowed equipment but he was heartbroken over the loss.

“I was beginning to face the idea that I wasn’t ever going to see these instruments again,” Fraser said. “I was grieving the loss of these things.”

However, a couple of days ago, Fraser got a call.

“I’m happy to share a good news story,” he said.

The “good news” starts with David Kerr Violin Shop in southeast Portland, who told Fraser that a couple came in and offered to sell them his case with his prized possessions inside. The shop “bought it on the spot.”

He said the shop knew who they belonged to and gave Fraser a call.

“We look out for each other,” he said. “It’s a close-knit community.”

Within 24 hours, Fraser had flown to Portland and was in the shop.

“I got it here in my hand,” Fraser said, holding up the instrument. “It’s the violin that I love. It feels right. It feels so familiar. We’ve been through a lot together.”

He said violins like his are, “keepers of tradition,” and speaking of keeping, Fraser intends to “chain it to [his] wrist.”

Fraser said having his violin back in his hands has reignited his passion and he plans to play with extra vigor. He mentioned that he already has all kinds of ideas, including a song and story about this experience.

He also said he’s noticed so much suffering in many of the cities where he’s toured, and he wants to see something done about it.

“So we don’t get this kind of desperation on the streets,” Fraser said. “Where people are breaking car windows and people are selling instruments for 40 bucks. It’s sad commentary on the life we’re living.”

