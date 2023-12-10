Over 300 Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar arrive in Indonesia’s Aceh region after weeks at sea

ACEH BESAR, Indonesia (AP) — Two boats carrying more than 300 Rohingya Muslims, including emaciated women and children, arrived at Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday morning after being adrift for weeks. One boat, which had been lost at sea for about one and a half months and carrying 135 passengers, arrived at a beach in Lamreh village in Aceh Besar Regency. The other boat carrying nearly 180 people docked at a beach in Blang Raya village at Pidie Regency. It has been at sea without adequate supplies for about 27 days. Another boat remains missing. About 740,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar to camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, following a brutal counterinsurgency campaign.

By REZA SAIFULLAH and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

