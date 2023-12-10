Major changes to US immigration policy are under discussion. What are they and what could they mean?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is considering changes to the immigration system in exchange for providing money to Ukraine in its fight against Russia and Israel for the war with Hamas. President Joe Biden has said he’s willing to make “significant compromises on the border” to meet Republican demands that the foreign aid be tied to an overhaul of U.S border policy. The issues under discussion include asylum standards, humanitarian parole and fast-track deportation authority. Republicans say the record numbers of migrants crossing the southern border pose a security threat because authorities can’t adequately screen all the migrants. Immigration advocates say some of the proposed changes would gut protections for people who need help and wouldn’t really ease the situation at the border.

