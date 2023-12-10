Julia Stiles performs iconic ‘Save the Last Dance’ routine in surprise ‘SNL’ cameo

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Actress Julia Stiles proved she is still a “street ballet” pro when she made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The “Save the Last Dance” star appeared during a “Weekend Update” sketch to help “SNL” cast member Chloe Fineman demonstrate her idea for an “intimate” holiday gift.

“The perfect holiday gift this year is the dance that Julia Stiles does at the end of the 2001 movie ‘Save the Last Dance,’” Fineman told “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Fineman explains the plot of the film while putting her own spin on the iconic routine that Stiles’ character Sara performs in her Juilliard audition, and Stiles hops on screen to help her toward the end of the sketch.

Wearing in the same black leotard Sara wears in the movie, Stiles and Fineman cap off their choreography with a fist pump as the audience cheers them on.

“Save the Last Dance” stars Stiles, Kerry Washington and Sean Patrick Thomas. The movie follows Stiles’ Sara, who after a family tragedy moves to the south side of Chicago where she navigates a new relationship and pursues her passion for dance.

This is Stiles’ first appearance on the long-running sketch show since she made her hosting debut in 2001 with musical guest Aerosmith.

“Ferrari” star Adam Driver hosted the episode, with Olivia Rodrigo as the musical guest. Kate McKinnon is set to host the final episode of 2023 on Saturday, alongside musical guest Billie Eilish.

“Saturday Night Live” airs on NBC.

