‘It’s so magical’: Children with medical needs take ‘flight’ to North Pole at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A magical Delta flight ‘took off’ to the North Pole Saturday afternoon. Shadow Buddies Foundation teamed up with the airline to transform one of the terminals into a winter wonderland.

Fifty kids who have been diagnosed with medical conditions got on the one-way trip to the North Pole. The one-of-a-kind flight left gate A16 at KCI and “landed” at A20, taking a quick magical trip around the tarmac. When they arrived at the North Pole, a winter wonderland was waiting along with Santa Clause.

Marty Postlethwait, the founder of Shadow Buddies, said it was a pure joy to put on the event.

“It’s so magical for so many families, especially during the holidays; it’s just a lot of stress when you are dealing with so many medical conditions, kids that have gone through chronic treatments,” Postlethwait said. “Our goal today was to help brighten the lives and bring a smile, not only to the kids who are going through a medical situation, but their family.”

Parent Hannah Winter said getting to experience this trip with her daughter, Florence, was a blessing.

“We get to celebrate Christmas in a very special way,” Winter said. “It’s a lot having a child like this and wanting the best for her, wanting her to feel special, and not having a lot of opportunities.”

The flight even brought together a father and his son, who were the pilots.

“I never thought we would be able to do something like this,” said son Ryan Moffett.

Spreading Christmas cheer everywhere, the two said it was their most memorable flight together.

“We just appreciate so much the effort that so many people made to make a difference in other people’s lives, and we’ll remember this forever,” said father Micheal Moffett.

