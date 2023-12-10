Illinois man who confessed to 2004 sexual assault and murder of 3-year-old girl dies in prison

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois records show that a man who confessed to the 2004 sexual assault and murder of a 3-year-old girl has died in a state prison. An online inmate notification system shows Scott Eby died Thursday at age 52. He was serving a life sentence at the Menard Correctional Center. Riley Fox’s death generated national headlines because the girl’s father was wrongly accused in case initially. Kevin Fox spent eight months in jail before being cleared by DNA evidence. His former attorney said in a statement that Eby’s death is “some measure of justice for Riley.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.