Elf: The Musical opens at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

Published 7:15 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College will open its doors for their premier showing of Elf: The Musical.

A title known the world over, Elf: The Musical is a must-produce holiday musical that can easily become an annual tradition for any theatre.

The play begins at 2 p.m. today. Showings will continue throughout the month of December:

Wed, Dec 13, 2023, 7:00pm-9:30pm

Thu, Dec 14, 2023, 7:30pm-10:00pm

Sun, Dec 17, 2023 , 2:00pm-4:30pm

Tickets for the show are available online.

