Egyptians vote for president, with el-Sissi certain to win

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptians are voting in a presidential election in which President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi faces no serious challenger and is certain to win another term. That will keep him in power until 2030. The vote runs for three days, starting Sunday, with a runoff scheduled for Jan. 8-10 if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote. El-Sissi faces three candidates — the head of the opposition Social Democratic Party, the chairman of the Wafd Party and the head of the Republican People’s Party. The election has been overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, and comes amid a staggering economic crisis in Egypt, a country of 105 million people.

By The Associated Press

