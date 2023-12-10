Colorado Springs police officer rescues man from car fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs police officer saved a man's life as he unknowingly sat in a car that was on fire.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night, an officer on routine patrol was driving eastbound on Colorado Avenue when they spotted a vehicle on fire. The car was parked on Chestnut, near Cucharras Street.

After requesting fire assistance, the officer checked the vehicle, finding an unconscious driver.

According to Springs Police, the officer pulled the unconscious driver from the vehicle, while requesting medical attention for the individual.

Police identified the driver as Roberto Cabrera. Cabrera was arrested for DUI.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.