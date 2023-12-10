Colorado Springs police looking for driver of a hit-and-run that sent one man to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crash Team is investigating a hit-and-run vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Springs Police were notified of the accident that happened in the 500 block of W. Garden of the Gods Road.

Police say the pedestrian was possibly crossing northbound on W. Garden of the Gods Road, near the I-25 intersection, when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck the person.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound W. Garden of the Gods Road at I-25 was closed for several hours while investigators completed their work.

At this time, police do not have information regarding the suspected vehicle.

If you know anything about the crash or the vehicle involved, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.