Catholic priest in Nebraska dies after attack in church

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Catholic priest in a small Nebraska community has died after being attacked in the church rectory. The Rev. Stephen Gutgsell was assaulted “during an invasion” of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun. The Archdiocese of Omaha says he was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where authorities say he died from his injuries. Officials say police received a 911 call reporting an attempted break-in at the church just after 5 a.m. They found Gutgsell injured and the alleged attacker inside. The suspect has been taken into custody.

