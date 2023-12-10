Biden’s focus on bashing Trump takes a page from the winning Obama and Bush reelection playbooks

WASHINGTON (AP) — For President Joe Biden, a centerpiece of his reelection campaign is trying to negatively define Donald Trump in the public’s eye. It’s a strategy that’s aimed at reminding voters about the confrontational nature of Trump’s first term and laying out what could happen if the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination returns to the White House. Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush each used that script against their reelection rivals, and each won a second term. It’s unclear whether that blueprint will work for Biden, given that Trump is already so well-defined a political figure.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

