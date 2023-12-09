Some Seattle cancer center patients are receiving threatening emails after last month’s data breach

SEATTLE (AP) — Some patients of a Seattle-based cancer center are receiving threatening emails following a data breach last month. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center officials say a Nov. 19 hack hit a portion of the health care system’s clinical network, possibly leaking patient data. The Seattle Times reports that this week some former and current patients received threatening emails claiming the names, Social Security numbers, medical history and other data of more than 800,000 patients had been compromised. Emails shared with the newspaper claim the stolen data of recipients will be sold. After last month’s hack, the center took its clinical network offline, notified federal law enforcement and brought in a forensic security firm to investigate.

