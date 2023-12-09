Ripon Little League makes big offer to draw Shohei Ohtani to San Francisco Giants

By STEVE LARGE

RIPON, California (KOVR) — The Ripon Little League is entering the high-stakes bidding war for Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Otani, taking a swing for the free agent.

Ohtani is the new Babe Ruth of the major leagues. He hits home runs and he strikes people out.

Now, the Ripon Little League is getting in on the Ohtani sweepstakes as several major league teams seek to sign him.

Ripon Little League posted an offer on social media that says if Ohtani agrees to sign with the San Francisco Giants, they will rename the little league after him.

“When they call him the modern-day Babe Ruth, why not? Why not bring the modern-day Babe Ruth to your hometown?” said Ray Hall, who is the social media manager for the Ripon league.

Hall is the person who put the offer up.

“Think of us as like a little kid whose got their piggy bank and they want to offer all they can to bring a free agent to their hometown, and that’s how we kind of viewed it,” Hall said.

Ohtani is fetching more than a little league piggy bank. He will likely sign for more than half a billion dollars.

Now, if that signing is with the Giants, get ready for some new Shohei signage in Ripon.

The Ripon Little League has won seven championship banners.

That is their an all-time record.

