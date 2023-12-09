Police fatally shoot man who officers say charged them with knives in West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Police say officers investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a man who they say ran at them with knives in West Texas. Police spokesperson Amber Edwards said Saturday that 34-year-old Manuel Guillen died at a hospital following the shooting in Lubbock. Edwards says the officers were responding to a report that Guillen had assaulted and threatened his mother at a home on the city’s north side. The mother escaped the home before the officers arrived. Finding Guillen alone in the home, police were leaving the scene when he ran toward them with the knives. Officers opened fire and killed the man. Edwards says the shooting is under investigation.

