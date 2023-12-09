Military-themed brewery wants to open in a big Navy town. An ex-SEAL is getting in the way

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former U.S. Navy SEAL who says he shot Osama bin Laden is at the center of a much different fight over plans to open a military-themed brewery in Norfolk, Virginia. Racist and homophobic remarks that Robert O’Neill made or is alleged to have made have fueled community opposition to the Armed Forces Brewing Company’s plan to open a taproom and distribution center in Norfolk. O’Neill has a small ownership stake in the company. The city’s planning commission recommended the City Council not approve the permits. The council could vote on the issue as soon as Tuesday. The company has said it will sue if the permits are denied.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.