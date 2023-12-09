Mikaela Shiffrin races to rare win in World Cup downhill edging out Sofia Goggia at St. Moritz

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has won a World Cup downhill ski race to extend her lead in the overall standings. When Shiffrin is even winning downhills her rivals have less hope of denying her a record-tying sixth overall World Cup title. Shiffrin mastered the sharper turns on a sun-bathed course Saturday at St. Moritz to be 0.15 seconds faster than standout downhill racer Sofia Goggia. Federica Brignone was 0.17 back in third to complete a high-quality podium for the first downhill this season.

