Agriculture gets its day at COP28, but experts see big barriers to cutting emissions
By MELINA WALLING
Associated Press
This year’s global climate summit in Dubai set aside Sunday to spotlight food and agriculture, a sector that accounts for about a third of the world’s emission. More than 100 world leaders agreed to examine their farm and food systems for how changes could make them a key part of their plans to fight climate change. With livestock accounting for over half of those emissions, meat and dairy are at the forefront of many agriculture conversations at the climate talks. But change won’t be easy. One big reason is that consumers have shown little interest in changing their eating habits, even as meat’s contribution to emissions has gotten more attention.