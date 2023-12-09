A hospital fire near Rome kills at least 3 and causes an emergency evacuation of all patients
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — A fire broke in a hospital on Rome’s outskirts has killed at least three people and required the overnight evacuation of the smoke-filled facility and its nearly 200 patients. Italian officials on Saturday praised the rescue operation at St. John the Evangelist hospital in Tivoli. The Tivoli mayor’s office says patients in intensive care were transferred immediately to other hospitals in ambulances. The ones in less critical condition were moved into a nearby municipal gymnasium and then transferred to other facilities.acknowledged “notable delays” in updating Italy’s aging hospitals with sprinkler systems and other fire safety infrastructure.