A British Palestinian surgeon gave testimony to a UK war crimes unit after returning from Gaza

BEIRUT (AP) — A British Palestinian surgeon who spent weeks in the Gaza Strip during the current Israel-Hamas war as part of a Doctors Without Borders medical team says he’s given testimony to a British war crimes investigation unit. Ghassan Abu Sitta, a plastic surgeon specializing in conflict medicine, crossed from Egypt into Gaza on Oct. 9, two days after the war began and remained in the besieged enclave for 43 days. Abu Sitta says the intensity of other conflicts he experienced and the war in Gaza is like “the difference between a flood and a tsunami.” Apart from the staggering numbers of killed and injured, he said, the health system itself has been targeted and destroyed in Gaza.

