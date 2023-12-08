YMCA Jingle Jog 5k race at Fountain Fort Carson High School

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 2023 YMCA 5k Race Series finishes the final leg with the holiday-themed Jingle Job 5k at 9 a.m. outside of the Fountain-Fort Carson High School on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

The Jingle Job is expected to hit record-high numbers, helping to raise money for individuals and families to access YMCA programs like child care, swim lessons, and youth sports.

Registration will be open until Saturday morning. Visit the website here for more information.