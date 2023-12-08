With no supermarket for residents of Atlantic City, New Jersey and hospitals create mobile groceries
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Five billion dollars worth of gambling gets done each year in Atlantic City. But the seaside resort still does not have a grocery store. A state agency and two hospital systems are sending mobile grocery stores into poor areas of the city to bring residents access to fresh meat and produce, at below-market rates. Virtua Health’s “Eat Well” program is funded by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, as is one run by AtlantiCare. The programs aim to bring high quality food and fresh produce to economically deprived areas that lack meaningful access to healthy food.