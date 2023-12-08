Widow of LASD deputy who committed suicide announces claim against department

By Danielle Radin

California (KCAL) — The widow of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was one of four current or former department employees to die of suicide on the same day is filing a damages claim against the department.

Attorney Brad Gage held the news conference in Woodland Hills Friday with Michele Atilano, wife of L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Arturo Atilano-Valdez. She is alleging that mandatory overtime policies at LASD are leading to mental health problems among staffers.

In November, one retired employee and three current members of LASD were found dead by suicide within a 24-hour period.

Sheriff Robert Luna issued a statement at the time, which read:

“Our LASD family has experienced a significant amount of loss and tragedies this year. We are stunned to learn of these deaths, and it has sent shockwaves of emotions throughout the department as we try and cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family.

During trying times like these it’s important for personnel regardless of rank or position to check on the well-being of other colleagues and friends. I have the deepest concern for our employee’s well-being, and we are urgently exploring avenues to reduce work stress factors to support our employees’ work and personal lives.”

