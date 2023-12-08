The US economy added 199,000 jobs in November
By Alicia Wallace, CNN
Minneapolis (CNN) — The US economy added 199,000 jobs in November, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.
The unemployment rate fell to 3.7% from 3.9% the month before.
Economists were expecting net job gains of 180,000 for the month and for the unemployment rate to hold steady.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.