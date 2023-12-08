Skip to Content
The US economy added 199,000 jobs in November

People wait in line for a chance to speak with prospective employers during a City of Los Angeles career fair offering to fill vacancies in more than 30 classifications of jobs on November 2
By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Minneapolis (CNN) — The US economy added 199,000 jobs in November, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.7% from 3.9% the month before.

Economists were expecting net job gains of 180,000 for the month and for the unemployment rate to hold steady.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

