By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Minneapolis (CNN) — The US economy added 199,000 jobs in November, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.7% from 3.9% the month before.

Economists were expecting net job gains of 180,000 for the month and for the unemployment rate to hold steady.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

