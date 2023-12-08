US Sen. Kevin Cramer’s son makes court appearance after crash that killed North Dakota deputy

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer has made his initial appearance in state district court on Friday in connection with the pursuit and crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday. Ian Cramer was charged Thursday with multiple counts. His father said in a statement that his son was having a mental health issue when he fled a hospital in the family’s vehicle. Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin was killed in the crash. He was among officers trying to stop Ian Cramer and had taken cover behind his patrol car after putting a tire deflation device in the road when Cramer crashed into Martin’s squad car.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.