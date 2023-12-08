University holds early graduation ceremony so student’s terminally ill wife can attend

By Annie Gimbel

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — A Kennedale ISD teacher’s assistant is graduating a few days early from the University of Texas Arlington.

The school is accommodating Kerry Carr so that his wife, Basilia, who’s terminally ill, can cheer him on. It’s a special graduation giving the loving couple another memory to cherish.

“She was the one who encouraged me to go and finish because she knew that I enjoy being around children and helping them learn,” shared Carr.

The couple met more than 20 years ago while working at Walmart.

“We just became really close, working and hanging out and she just stole my heart,” said Carr.

In April, Basilia found out she had omentum and ovarian cancer—and it’s terminal.

“Cancer has kind of taken over her body and she’s with us for as long as she can now,” said Carr. “I hate it, I wish I could take the pain away… I wish I could be in her place.”

UTA students have written messages of support on a banner for the couple. Their efforts have touched the couple, during a time when one might expect tears and will instead bring smiles.

“To see her smile is going to be amazing,” shared Carr.

