Ukraine’s human rights envoy calls for a faster way to bring back children deported by Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman has voiced hope that a coalition of countries formed to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia will be able to come up with a faster mechanism to repatriate them. Over 19,000 children are still believed to be in Russia or in occupied regions of Ukraine. Dmytro Lubinets spoke to reporters following the first meeting of the National Coalition of Countries for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which was formed based on a recommendation by Canada, in Kyiv. He said the meeting had “highly positive results,” but urged it to “find concrete mechanisms to return Ukrainian children.” Over 19,000 children are still believed to be in Russia or in occupied regions of Ukraine.

