Tree Lightning Ceremony and Caroling at Penrose and St. Francis Hospitals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- To get into the holiday spirit Penrose and St. Francis Hospitals are hosting a Christmas tree lighting and caroling event at all three of the Pike Peak Region hospitals starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, December 8, and going through December 13.

The carols will be sung by students from local schools and churches like St. Gabe's Catholic School, Corpus Christi Catholic School, and St. Peter Catholic Church. They will be joined by Fort Carson Bands as well.

These events are free to the public with light refreshments available.